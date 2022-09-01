Luke Humphries has won four European titles so far in 2022

Luke Humphries believes darts is in "a great place" as he looks towards the end-of-season World Championships at Alexandra Palace.

The 27-year-old has won five titles so far in 2022 and is ranked 11th in the world.

"Participation has been a bit up and down in recent years," the British player told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"It's partly down to Covid-19 but it looks like the sport is slowly bringing itself up from the amateur game again."

Humphries, who is from Newbury, has been in fine form this year claiming his first senior ranking title in the Players Championship back in February and following up that victory with four European tour title wins, to break into the world's top 16.

He is now one of the favourites to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy at the prestigious PDC World Darts Championship in London, in December.

"I've made six finals this year and won five of them, whereas last year I made four and lost them all. This season has been better than I could've imagined," he added.

"The difference is I've managed to turn those runner-up medals into wins. It's winning titles and not losing them that separates you from the best.

"When you haven't won a senior tournament it gets harder and harder because you start to doubt yourself.

"But once you get that first win you know you can do it and you're full of confidence and belief."

Luke Humphries is one of the favourites to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy at the prestigious PDC World Darts Championship

'If you don't believe in yourself then you've got no chance'

Humphries, who is nicknamed 'Cool Hand', has progressed to the last 16 in more than half of the 30 events he's played in so far in 2022 and toppled some big-name opponents, like Netherlands' world number three Michael van Gerwen.

"In my opinion van Gerwen is the best player in the world and I've beaten him three times this year," Humphries said.

"Those big wins against big players just shows my potential and the calibre of the darts I'm playing at the moment.

"Experience definitely helps ease the pressure at major events and I hope to win a world title eventually but you have to be realistic it's not going to happen just because you're in good form.

"It's one of the hardest things to do in this sport but I believe I can get to the final at Alexandra Palace at the end of the year and that's the most important thing - if you don't believe in yourself then you've got no chance."

'Cool Hand' Luke (left) has beaten the world number three Michael van Gerwen (right) three times this season

'Anyone can win nowadays'

While this is Humphries first season as a world top-16 ranked player, his skill from behind the oche has never been in question and, after briefly leaving the sport 10 years ago, his recent successes are even more impressive.

"Both my parents played darts and my dad was a county player for Berkshire so, as a youngster, I wanted to follow in their footsteps," he said.

"We had a dart board in the spare room so, when I was about 10 or 11, I started throwing a few darts here and here and when I was 13, I entered a pub league and won which was pretty impressive.

"It progressed from there and it was going great but I just stopped when I reached 18. I took a break from the game because I wasn't enjoying it anymore.

"A year or so later a friend wanted to play Super League so I went back through the county stages and it all went from there.

"I think darts is in a great place at the moment - better than it's ever been - the talent on show at the moment is brilliant and there's plenty for fans to choose from and watch.

"Anyone can win competitions today and that's exciting."