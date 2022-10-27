Last updated on .From the section Darts

Reigning European champion Rob Cross' title defence was ended in the first round as he was knocked out by James Ward in Dortmund.

Cross lost the deciding leg as he was beaten 6-5.

The world number eight missed two match darts on double 20 in the deciding leg, becoming the fourth successive defending champion to exit in the first round.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's Josh Rock beat ninth seed Nathan Aspinall 6-5.

Cross, 32, who beat Michael van Gerwen 11-8 in last year's European final, had fought back from 5-3 to force a deciding leg.

Wade missed three match darts before Cross missed two of his own and the 2018 world champion hit double one to seal the victory with his sixth match dart.

"I should have wrapped the game up a lot earlier," said Wade, who will take on Dutch player Dirk van Duijvenbode for a place in the last eight.

Rock, 21, set up a tie against Michael Smith in round two after denying Aspinall, who had come back from 4-2 to force a deciding leg, to record his first televised victory.

"I was very nervous backstage, but I got the job done and that was the main thing," said Rock, who celebrated his maiden ProTour title on Sunday.

"I had to get used to the big stage but I really enjoyed it up there. I have always loved darts since I was a young boy, so I just want to keep on doing what I'm doing."