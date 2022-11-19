Last updated on .From the section Darts

Luke Humphries has won four Euro Tour titles this year

Luke Humphries beat Michael van Gerwen 16-10 to knock the three-time champion out of the Grand Slam of Darts.

England's Humphries, 27, raced into an early lead in his quarter-final against van Gerwen, 33.

And it was a lead he never relinquished as he reached the semi-finals for the first time in his career.

"I'm very delighted, a lot of people said I didn't stand a chance in the first to 16 legs, but I just proved them wrong," said Humphries.

The former World Youth champion took out three ton-plus finishes in the match to deny Dutchman Van Gerwen a run at a fourth Grand Slam title and fourth major title of the year.

"It's a trophy I would love to pick up because it's one of the toughest to win, and if I could pick that trophy up, I would dedicate it to my Dad, because he's done so much for me over the years," Humphries added.

Humphries will meet fellow Englishman Nathan Aspinall in the semi-final on Sunday.

World Grand Prix runner-up Aspinall beat Alan Soutar 16-12 to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

Aspinall, 31, was leading 4-1 at the first break but Scot Soutar, 44, on his Grand Slam debut, battled back to level at 7-7.

Stockport's Aspinall won the next five legs on the spin to regain his lead and closed out the match to book his place in the semis.

"I'm buzzing to get through to another major semi-final. I'm on cloud nine," the former UK Open champion said.