Michael Smith's had lost all eight major finals he had appeared in before his Grand Slam of Darts win

Michael Smith beat Nathan Aspinall 16-5 to win the Grand Slam of Darts - and claim a first major title on his ninth attempt.

Smith, 32, led 3-2 at the first break and, at 8-5, won eight legs on the spin to pick up the Eric Bristow trophy for a first time, as well as the £150,000 top prize.

"Finally, I feel like I've arrived with a title under my belt," he said.

"Nathan let me get away with it there, but it's time to step up now."

The world number four from St Helens added: "Now it's my time to be greedy and win more and get what I want."

It was the second major final in six weeks for Stockport's Aspinall, 31, who was runner-up at the recent World Grand Prix.

"It was a horrific performance by myself, I just couldn't find the triple 20 and couldn't score," he said.

"I just think two games was too much for me today. It was a bad night at the office, but if I had to lose to anyone I'm glad it was Michael.

"But I'll take the positives from this week, I'm buzzing to have reached another major final."

Earlier in the semi-finals, Smith beat 2012 champion Raymond van Barneveld 16-12 and Aspinall showed class to find a way past Luke Humphries 16-12.