Josh Rock: Antrim thrower beats Girvin to win World Youth Championship
Last updated on .From the section Darts
Antrim's Josh Rock continued his rapid rise in the sport by overcoming Nathan Girvin 6-1 to secure the World Youth Championship title on Sunday night.
The 21-year-old produced a record average of 104 in the Minehead final as he beat his Scottish opponent and take the £10,000 top prize.
Rock hit a nine-darter against three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen earlier this month.
It came after winning his first PDC ranking title in October.
"Josh Rock is a phenomenal player and we're going to hear much more about him very soon," said Van Gerwen after edging Rock 10-8 at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.
Rock will compete in the PDC World Championship for the first time next month at Alexandra Palace in London.