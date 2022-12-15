Last updated on .From the section Darts

Peter Wright dressed as the Grinch for his return to Alexandra Palace

Scotland's Peter Wright began his defence of the PDC World Championships title with a routine 3-0 win against Mickey Mansell at Alexandra Palace.

Given a bye into the second round, Wright ended Mansell's challenge after the Northern Irish player beat Ben Robb earlier on Thursday.

Also on the opening night, South African debutant Grant Sampson beat UK Open semi-finalist Keane Barry 3-1.

Fellow debutant Nathan Rafferty claimed a 3-2 win against Jermaine Wattimena.

Rafferty had an operation to take his appendix out a week before competing and the 22-year-old told the PDC: "Considering I went through an operation last Thursday, playing in the second round is a good achievement.

"I got it took out, three or four days healing and I'm happy to do the job."