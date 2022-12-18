PDC World Championship: Adrian Lewis well beaten by Damon Heta
Last updated on .From the section Darts
Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis has suffered a third successive early exit from the PDC World Championship.
Lewis, who won at Alexandra Palace in 2011 and 2012, was beaten 3-0 by Australian number 20 seed Damon Heta.
It is the third year in a row in which the 37-year-old Englishman has been eliminated in round two.
Earlier, Vladyslav Omelchenko made history by becoming the first Ukrainian to play at the worlds, however he was beaten 3-0 by England's Luke Woodhouse.
Omelchenko, a former miner from Krivyi Rih, enjoyed some memorable moments, including the first 180 of the match and a 143 check-out in the third set.
However Woodhouse pulled through and will now face top seed Gerwyn Price in round two.
There was also a win for Karel Sedlacek of the Czech Republic - his first worlds victory in three attempts - who impressively beat Australia's Raymond Smith 3-0 with an average score of 98.72, the highest of tournament so far. He plays 14th seed Dirk van Duijvenbode next.
Latvia's Madars Razma progressed with a 3-1 victory over Prakash Jiwa of India, and faces 11th seed Gary Anderson in round two.