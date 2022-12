Last updated on .From the section Darts

Sherrock reached the third round of the PDC World Championship in 2019

Fallon Sherrock was knocked out in the first round of the PDC World Darts Championship, losing 3-1 to Ricky Evans.

Sherrock took the first set but Evans, 32, who entered the match at Alexandra Palace dressed in a Santa beard and hat, fought back in a close match.

Each of the three sets Evans won went to five legs.

"I knew it was going to be tough but I didn't expect it to be that tough," England's Evans said on Sky Sports.

"She was the better player in that game. I got away with that.

"She missed too many doubles and I took my chance. I'm so happy. That's the hardest game you can play in darts, I've got nothing to lose now."

Crowd-favourite Sherrock, 28, only hit nine out of 31 doubles, compared to Evans' 10 from 21.

Evans will now play Joe Cullen in the second round.

Sherrock, the first woman to win matches at the event three years ago, was awarded a place at the tournament as the Women's World Matchplay winner.

Van Barneveld to face Price in second round

Former champion Raymond van Barneveld defeated England's Ryan Meikle.

Dutchman Van Barneveld, 55, went behind as impressive Meikle won the first set with an average of 100. But Van Barneveld came back in the second, winning all three legs en route to a 3-1 victory.

He will play Wales' world number one Gerwyn Price in the second round.

After the match Van Barneveld said he'd been suffering from food poisoning. "I was thinking if I could just play I'd be really happy - but to play like that, wow. I had spent all day in bed," Van Barneveld told Sky Sports.

"All credit to Ryan. What a great player. I'm so happy I won."

Earlier, Dutch player Jimmy Hendriks came out on top with a 3-1 victory over Englishman Jamie Hughes and Wales' Jim Williams fought back from 2-1 down against Polish debutant Sebastian Bialecki to secure a 3-2 victory.