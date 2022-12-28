Last updated on .From the section Darts

Chris Dobey has reached the last 16 of the World Darts Championship four times in the last five years

World number 22 Chris Dobey said his 4-1 win over Gary Anderson at the World Darts Championship was fuelled by annoying comments from his opponent.

Scotland's Anderson, a two-time world champion, took the opening set in the third-round match at Alexandra Palace - but Englishman Dobey won the next four.

"Gary said something to us in the last break and I didn't like it, so there was no way he was winning that game after that," Dobey told Sky Sports.

"It kind of annoyed us."

He added: "But I came out, the man I am, I tried to forget about it. He's a class lad but I didn't agree with what he said.

"I'm not going to say [what he said], it was just something I didn't like."

Dobey will face an all-English fourth-round match against either Rob Cross or Mervyn King.

Unseeded Scot Alan Soutar - a firefighter in Dundee away from darts - also advanced after beating UK Open champion Danny Noppert, of the Netherlands, 4-2. Soutar will play Germany's Gabriel Clemens in the last 16.

Portugal's Jose de Sousa came from 3-0 down to beat England's Ryan Searle 4-3.

Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen plays Mensur Suljovic later on Wednesday, with Masters champion Joe Cullen taking on World Cup winner Damon Heta, and two-time World Championship runner-up Michael Smith facing Martin Schindler.