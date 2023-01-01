Last updated on .From the section Darts

Michael Smith (left) reached the World Darts Championship final last year, while Dimitri van den Bergh is into his first world semi-final

Michael Smith and Dimitri van den Bergh moved into the World Darts Championship semi-finals with 5-3 victories in their quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.

Smith - the beaten finalist last year - ousted fellow Englishman Stephen Bunting, while Belgium's Van den Bergh knocked out Welshman Jonny Clayton.

It is the first time Van den Bergh, 28, has reached a world semi-final.

Three-time winner Michael van Gerwen is among the players aiming for a last-four spot later on Sunday.

Wales' Gerwyn Price faces Germany's Gabriel Clemens from 19:00 GMT before Dutchman Van Gerwen takes on England's Chris Dobey.

Clayton, 48, led by one set three times in his quarter-final, but was repeatedly pegged back by Van den Bergh.

The Belgian, who won the World Matchplay in 2020, eventually moved ahead in the seventh set and wrapped up the match in the eighth.

"I'm feeling like I'm one step closer to making my dreams come true," Van den Bergh - the first Belgian to reach a world semi-final - told Sky Sports.

"It was a real battle, but I managed to pull through."

Smith, who won the Grand Slam of Darts in November, raced to a 4-1 set lead in the second quarter-final.

Bunting fought back to close the gap to one but Smith, 32, won the eighth set to reach the semi-finals for the third time in his career.

"I managed to dig deep when I needed it and I managed to fall over the line and still get the win," he said.