Q School: Fallon Sherrock misses out on PDC Tour card
Last updated on .From the section Darts
Fallon Sherrock has narrowly missed out on earning a maiden PDC Tour card after defeat in the last 64 of Q School.
The 28-year-old Women's World Matchplay champion was beaten 6-3 by Rob Collins on the final day in Milton Keynes.
She had started Sunday in 10th place on the UK Order of Merit, with only the top nine earning a tour card.
"Gutted, but played well all week," Sherrock said on Twitter. "Game's definitely there - 2023 looks bright already."
Sherrock had accrued five points during Q School, including three for her run to the quarter-finals on Thursday before exiting in the first round on Friday.
On Saturday, she reached the the last 16, earning a further two points, but was beaten 6-3 by Lee Evans.
In 2020, Lisa Ashton became the first - and to date, only - woman to win a PDC Tour card through Q School.
A PDC Tour card allows its holders to enter all Players Championship events, each of which has a top prize of £12,000.
It also enables them to play in the UK Open and qualifiers for all European Tour and select televised events, with 128 players granted tour cards in total.