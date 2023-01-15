Close menu

Q School: Fallon Sherrock misses out on PDC Tour card

Last updated on .From the section Darts

Fallon Sherrock
Fallon Sherrock was the first female player to win a match at the PDC World Championships

Fallon Sherrock has narrowly missed out on earning a maiden PDC Tour card after defeat in the last 64 of Q School.

The 28-year-old Women's World Matchplay champion was beaten 6-3 by Rob Collins on the final day in Milton Keynes.

She had started Sunday in 10th place on the UK Order of Merit, with only the top nine earning a tour card.

"Gutted, but played well all week," Sherrock said on Twitterexternal-link. "Game's definitely there - 2023 looks bright already."

Sherrock had accrued five points during Q School, including three for her run to the quarter-finals on Thursday before exiting in the first round on Friday.

On Saturday, she reached the the last 16, earning a further two points, but was beaten 6-3 by Lee Evans.

In 2020, Lisa Ashton became the first - and to date, only - woman to win a PDC Tour card through Q School.

A PDC Tour card allows its holders to enter all Players Championship events, each of which has a top prize of £12,000.

It also enables them to play in the UK Open and qualifiers for all European Tour and select televised events, with 128 players granted tour cards in total.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured