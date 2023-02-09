PDC Premier League: Price beats Aspinall to win night two in Cardiff
Welshman Gerwyn Price beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3 to win PDC Premier League night two in Cardiff.
In the process, home favourite Price took home the £10,000 winner's bonus and five points for the league table.
Price beat reigning champion Michael van Gerwen 6-5 in semi-final thriller. The Dutchman threw a 110 average, but missed two match darts in the decider.
England's Aspinall, 31, threw a 105 average in his semi-final to beat world number one Michael Smith 6-4.
But having sealed his win over world champion Smith with a superb 136, Aspinall could not repeat the feat against Price.
"Every walk-on and every dart I threw, every double that went in, the crowd was right behind me," said Price.
"It's only once a year I get that and I appreciated every moment out there it was brilliant, it was so great for me."
In the quarter-finals, Price battled past Chris Dobey, last week's winner in Belfast, to win 6-5, but his World Cup team-mate Jonny Clayton's dream was dashed in a 6-3 defeat by Smith.
Aspinall threw a 10-darter in his 6-3 quarter-final win against Scot Peter Wright and Van Gerwen beat the Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh 6-4.
PDC Premier League night two results
Quarter-finals
Michael Smith 6-3 Jonny Clayton
Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price 6-5 Chris Dobey
Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh
Semi-finals
Michael Smith 4-6 Nathan Aspinall
Gerwyn Price 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
Final
Nathan Aspinall 3-6 Gerwyn Price