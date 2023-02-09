Close menu

PDC Premier League: Price beats Aspinall to win night two in Cardiff

By Sian PriceBBC Sport Wales

Darts

Gerwyn Price at the oche
Gerwyn Price is ranked fourth in the world

Welshman Gerwyn Price beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3 to win PDC Premier League night two in Cardiff.

In the process, home favourite Price took home the £10,000 winner's bonus and five points for the league table.

Price beat reigning champion Michael van Gerwen 6-5 in semi-final thriller. The Dutchman threw a 110 average, but missed two match darts in the decider.

England's Aspinall, 31, threw a 105 average in his semi-final to beat world number one Michael Smith 6-4.

But having sealed his win over world champion Smith with a superb 136, Aspinall could not repeat the feat against Price.

"Every walk-on and every dart I threw, every double that went in, the crowd was right behind me," said Price.

"It's only once a year I get that and I appreciated every moment out there it was brilliant, it was so great for me."

In the quarter-finals, Price battled past Chris Dobey, last week's winner in Belfast, to win 6-5, but his World Cup team-mate Jonny Clayton's dream was dashed in a 6-3 defeat by Smith.

Aspinall threw a 10-darter in his 6-3 quarter-final win against Scot Peter Wright and Van Gerwen beat the Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh 6-4.

PDC Premier League night two results

Quarter-finals

Michael Smith 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Semi-finals

Michael Smith 4-6 Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Final

Nathan Aspinall 3-6 Gerwyn Price

