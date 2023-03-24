Last updated on .From the section Darts

Former world number one Gerwyn Price won the World Championship in 2021

Gerwyn Price secured his second successive Premier League of Darts win in emphatic style against leader Michael van Gerwen in Newcastle.

The 'Iceman' breezed past compatriot Jonny Clayton 6-1 in the quarter-finals before beating the home favourite Chris Dobey 6-4 in the final four.

Price and Van Gerwen also met in the final in Dublin, on which occasion the Welshman missed seven match darts.

But Price was not to be denied this time, as he stormed to a 6-1 victory.

The 2021 World Champion raced out of the blocks in the final, breaking the first leg of the Dutchman's throw on the way to a 5-0 lead.

The Welshman had a 67% accuracy on the doubles in the final, which was almost enough for a whitewash win but Price narrowly missed at double 10 when 5-0 up.

That miss gave Van Gerwen the chance to win his only leg of the final before Price threw a brilliant 10-dart leg to seal the victory.

Price's average of 114.96 throughout the evening is the highest in the competition so far, and moves him up to second in the standings.

Van Gerwen remains the leader of the pack, level on three wins with Price but with significantly better performances in his other five outings.

At the other end of the table Peter Wright's struggles continue.

The Scot was beaten 6-5 by Van Gerwen in the quarter-finals in Newcastle, and has only once reached the semi-finals in the eight weeks.

Clayton stays in seventh, having come up against a red-hot Price in the quarter-finals in consecutive weeks.

But all is still to play for at the half-way stage of the competition, with third-place Nathan Aspinall and sixth-place Dimitri Van den Bergh separated by just four points - Michael Smith and Dobey in between.

The players travel to mainland Europe for the first time next week, as Berlin plays host to night nine of the competition of 30 March.