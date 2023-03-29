After eight rounds Gerwyn Price (left) is second in the Premier League of Darts table behind Michael Van Gerwen (right)

The 2023 Premier League of Darts has seen packed out venues across the UK and Northern Ireland for the last eight weeks, with fans turning out to watch some of the sport's star players battle it out for the £275,000 champion's prize.

Ahead of night nine of 17 in the competition - which takes place in Berlin on Thursday, 30 March - here is a look at some of the highlights so far in darts' top-flight competition.

Dobey's dream debut

Only a week after winning the 2023 Masters Chris Dobey made his full Premier League debut in Belfast on night one - and what a start it was for the Bedlington player.

Dobey, 32, picked up the £10,000 winner's bonus as he beat two-time world champion Peter Wright, recent Grand Slam and Grand Prix finalist Nathan Aspinall and six-time Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen on his way to victory sealed in style with a stunning 160 checkout.

"I'm living the dream," said Dobey.

There was also a night to remember for Dobey in his hometown of Newcastle on night eight, when he enjoyed a memorable walk-on.

Welsh welcome

Gerwyn Price's first Premier League victory of the year came in Cardiff

There was another incredible atmosphere in Cardiff on night two, when a sell-out crowd roared on Wales' Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton.

It was world number four Price's night. With the fans behind him for a change, the 2021 world champion gave the audience what they wanted, beating Aspinall 6-3 in the final.

Dutch hat-trick

Michael Van Gerwen beat Jonny Clayton 6-3 in the final to take victory on night five in Exeter

Van Gerwen, 33, continues to break records in darts, the Dutchman becoming the first player since the Premier League's nightly knockout format was introduced to win three successive nights - in Dublin, Exeter and Liverpool - to cement his place at the top of the pile.

Price missed seven match darts as he almost denied reigning Premier League champion Van Gerwen victory in Dublin in a dramatic final on night four.

The world number three then got some revenge on world champion Michael Smith, beating him 6-4 in the final in Liverpool on night six - the first time the duo had met in a final since their memorable World Darts Championship final in January.

Return of the Iceman

Gerwyn Price won night seven in Nottingham to end Michael van Gerwen's hopes of a fourth successive victory

Price, 38, stormed to his third victory on night eight in Newcastle, defeating home favourite Dobey in the semi-final and then avenging his loss to Van Gerwen in Dublin.

The three-time Grand Slam champion threw an incredible 114.96 average in the final to thrash Van Gerwen 6-1 and pick up back-to-back victories, having also won in Nottingham on night seven.

And there is more to come according to Price, who picked up a seventh European Tour win at the European Darts Open in Germany last weekend with a tournament average of 105.

"I've got a bit more in the tank," he said. "I said about six or seven months ago that in three years' time that my throw will be a lot better, more consistent, and I've showed little patches of that in the last few weeks.

"But I think over the next 24 months I'll improve a lot more and the big averages will bring in more consistency."

How things stand

Gerwyn Price and Michael Van Gerwen have each won three nights out of the eight events so far in this season's Premier League of Darts

Van Gerwen, who is looking for a record seventh Premier League title, is leading at the halfway stage. He has 25 points after three wins, having also finished as runner-up twice and reached two further semi-finals.

"When you are under pressure, it's the best feeling in the world to produce good darts. It gives you joy and it gives you confidence," said Van Gerwen.

"I am not where I want to be yet, but I am winning games and when you see the table, I can't really complain."

It is shaping up to be a fierce contest at the top between two world champions as Price, who is yet to make the play-offs in his career, has jumped up to second and is only eight points behind Van Gerwen.

"I've reached four finals, won three of them, possibly could have won all four of them, but then there's a couple when I've gone out first round," Price said.

"I just need to be a bit more consistent, and I think my form is coming right back to where it should be. I really want to make the play-offs, but not just make the play-offs, I'm here to win it.

"Even though the Premier League isn't ranked, it's one of the biggest ones out there and it would be nice to get that one under my belt."

However, with five points up for grabs for the winner of each night, there will be plenty of chances for others to claim top spot, with Aspinall, Smith and Dobey in third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

Scotland's Wright will be hoping to transform his form, with the 2022 world champion languishing at the bottom of the table on two points. He has only one semi-final appearance to his name this year.

Belgian Dimitri Van den Bergh and world number seven Clayton are also without night wins, but have both been runners-up once and sit sixth and seventh respectively.

There is sure to be a fascinating fight to secure the crucial top four play-off spots before the all-important finals night at London's O2 Arena on 25 May.

Remaining Premier League of Darts fixtures:

Night 9: Berlin, Thursday, 30 March

Night 10: Birmingham, Thursday, 6 April

Night 11: Brighton, Thursday, 13 April

Night 12: Rotterdam, Thursday, 20 April

Night 13: Leeds, Thursday, 27 April

Night 14: Manchester, Thursday, 4 May

Night 15: Sheffield, Thursday, 11 May

Night 16: Aberdeen, Thursday, 18 May

Finals: London, Thursday, 25 May