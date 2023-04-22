Last updated on .From the section Darts

Lewis has been knocked out of the World Championship in the second round in three successive years

Former world champion Adrian Lewis is taking a break from professional darts.

Nicknamed 'The Jackpot', he won back-to-back world titles at Alexandra Palace in 2011 and 2012.

The 38-year-old, the first player to throw a nine-dart finish in a World Championship final, last played in a European Tour qualifier in March.

The Englishman tweeted: "Dear all, in particular my fans, I feel that your loyalty deserves an explanation for my absence from tournaments.

"After 20+ years I feel I need a break from the professional circuit for now. Massive thanks for the support from my fans and sponsors."

He also thanked PDC Darts and the Professional Darts Players Association for the opportunities they have given him.