Jonny Clayton won the Premier League title in 2021

Jonny Clayton says the Premier League play-offs are not in his thoughts ahead of his clash with Nathan Aspinall.

Clayton will clinch a top-four finish and a place in London with victory over Aspinall in Aberdeen on Thursday night.

The Asp must beat the Welshman and then win his semi-final to avoid elimination.

"It would be fantastic to make The O2 but I'm trying not to think about it," said Clayton, who won the Premier League on debut two years ago.

"I will just try to go out, relax and play my game, although it's easier said than done.

"We're all out to win, so I'm just going to concentrate on my game, and I am sure Nathan will be doing the same."

Aspinall - who reached the semi-finals in 2021 - was bullish ahead of his fixture with Clayton.

"I'm happy with where my game's at, and I'm not going to give it to Jonny," said the Englishman.

"I'm going to leave everything on that stage on Thursday night, and if I play like I can and like I played at the weekend, I'll take some stopping."

Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen have already secured play-off places. Welshman Price will win the league phase if he reaches the final in Aberdeen.

Price faces Peter Wright on night 16 of the Premier League while world number one Smith takes on Dimitri Van den Bergh. Six-time winner Van Gerwen plays Chris Dobey in Scotland.

Dobey, Van den Bergh and Wright can no longer make the top four.

The play-offs take place at The O2 in London on Thursday, 25 May. The 2023 Premier League winner will earn £275,000 in prize money, with the runner-up collecting £125,000. The two losing semi-finalists will take home £85,000 each.

Week 16 fixtures:

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Jonny Clayton v Nathan Aspinall

Michael Smith v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey