Last updated on .From the section Darts

By Sian Price BBC Sport Wales at The O2 Arena, London

Van Gerwen's participation was in doubt after withdrawing from last week's final weekly round in Aberdeen with a shoulder injury

Michael van Gerwen beat Gerwyn Price 11-5 to win a record seventh Premier League Darts title at the 02 Arena in London.

The Dutchman, 34, was the defending champion and takes home a £275,000 top prize.

He had been level with darts great Phil Taylor on six titles.

"I've been working really hard and had problems last week, but I put the pressure on myself and it motivated me today," the world number three said.

"I had to do something special today and I think today I played some fantastic darts."

It was the first time Welshman Price, 38, had reached the Premier League play-offs.

"I just couldn't find the trebles or doubles, sometimes it goes like that, I'm gutted as I feel like this one has got away," he said.

It was a close final until Van Gerwen broke Price's throw with a spectacular 170 checkout to lead 4-2.

Van Gerwen stretched his lead to 7-2 and it was the Dutchman who showed his class in a record ninth Premier League final and held his lead to take the win.

Inspired to try darts? Find out how to get into darts with our special guide.

Story of the semi-finals

Price started off the night in blistering form, demolishing his Welsh World Cup team mate Jonny Clayton 10-2 in the first semi-final of the night.

Van Gerwen looked like he was cruising to victory in the second semi-final against the world champion Michael Smith, leading 7-3 at one stage.

The world number one Smith took out two bullseye finishes to close the gap to 9-8 but the Dutchman held on to win their semi-final 10-8.