Jonny Clayton's closing 60 sent Wales into the semi-finals

The Wales pairing of Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton edged into the PDC World Cup of Darts semi-finals on Sunday.

The seeded duo stuttered against Sweden before Price completed an 8-5 win to set up a last-four showdown with Belgium.

Earlier, hosts Germany shocked top seeds England 8-3 to the delight of the Frankfurt crowd.

Germany will face Scotland duo Peter Wright and Gary Anderson who swept past France 8-0 at the Eissporthalle.

Price and Clayton are competing in tandem for a sixth consecutive year, aiming to repeat their 2020 victory and become only the fourth nation to claim multiple World Cup successes.

"We weren't on our game by a long way. It's like us to throw those numbers, but we showed resilience and dug in," said Price.

"We've come through a difficult game and we've got plenty in the tank. Hopefully that's the bad one out of the way.

"We know how good a team we can be. Other teams fear us so if we can up our game by 10 or 20% then hopefully we can come back with the trophy."

However, it is the end of the road for England's Michael Smith and Rob Cross who were well beaten by German's Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler.