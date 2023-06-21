Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton repeated their 2020 heroics by winning the World Cup of Darts for a second time

Jonny Clayton says he cannot wait to tease Wales team-mate Gerwyn Price after "carrying him" in PDC World Cup of Darts final.

By his own admission, Price said Clayton was the better player in their 10-2 demolition of Scotland on Sunday.

"I left Gerwyn Price on 36 [to seal victory] and I thought he's going to hit this and proper milk it, but he missed," Clayton said.

Clayton then stepped up and hit double eight at the first attempt.

"It was a special moment," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"I've heard enough about him carrying me, so it's payback time and lookout.

"I'm not going to let that one go, he's going to hear about that for the next year, week in, week out."

Clayton believes his friendship and rugby banter with Price contributes to their success on the stage.

"When you're playing with a smile on your face, it's much easier than being there miserable and can't wait for the game to be over.

"I could have played another 20 games with Gerwyn Price and enjoyed every second of it.

"He's a great guy, a brilliant captain, a fantastic dart player and we get on really well, so every tick is in the box. I couldn't wish for a better partner."

Clayton also spoke of his pride in representing his country.

"To put that red jersey on for Wales is something different," he said.

"We are both from rugby backgrounds. Gerwyn had a cap for Welsh schools and I have never done that, so my only representation for Wales is through darts.

"It's a fantastic feeling to walk on that stage, you turn around and obviously you see all the Welsh flags and you know Wales are all behind you.

"We're [Wales] second to none when it comes to supporting our athletes and teams, so it was a great feeling."

Clayton now hopes Wales will have a shot at hosting the World Cup of Darts in the future.

"I'd love to see it, we have the Premier League here and so if that would happen it would be fantastic, "he said.

"I know for a fact if it was in Wales, they would fill that Motorpoint Arena no problem.

"We've got the rugby, we've got the football and now darts is on the map as well. I don't think we'll ever beat the rugby, but we might go above the football, so crossed fingers."