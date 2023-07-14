Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price shows off the Dragons logo on his darts shirt at Rodney Parade

Darts star Gerwyn Price is to wear the Dragons' crest on his shirt while the rugby side's new kits will feature the former world champion's logo.

Dragons have announced the new partnership with world number four Price, a former rugby player and supporter of his home region.

Price will wear his new shirt for the first time at the World Matchplay, which starts on Saturday in Blackpool.

"I'll be proud to have Dragons on my shirt this season," Price said.

"It's important to me to show my support for my local team and hopefully we'll both have a successful 12 months."

Ex-hooker Price played for Neath and Cross Keys - and represented Wales at age-grade level alongside Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan - before quitting rugby in 2014 to focus on darts.

The 2021 world champion added: "I'd have liked to have come down [to Dragons] and played for a few seasons, so it's nice to be involved in this way and really show my support for the team."

Price's logo will be on the arm of Dragons' home, away and European shirts in 2023-24.