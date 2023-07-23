Last updated on .From the section Darts

Nathan Aspinall's previous PDC title win came at the 2019 UK Open

Nathan Aspinall produced one of the best displays of his career to become PDC World Matchplay champion by thrashing Jonny Clayton 18-6.

England's Aspinall won 13 of the last 14 legs, including 11 in a row from 5-5, at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

Aspinall moved up four places to fifth in the world rankings after clinching his second PDC event title.

"I've got no words. I don't know what it was but I found it," the 32-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I scored brilliantly all game. I knew I had to get rid of my darts quicker. The people who come to Blackpool are diehard darts fans."

Welshman Clayton beat Luke Humphries 17-15 in a thrilling semi-final and made a 141 checkout to level the match at 5-5.

But from thereon the 48-year-old was a virtual bystander as Aspinall, from Stockport, raced to victory.

He produced a 170 finish on the bull to extend his lead to 11-5, and made his fifth 100-plus finish of 115 to move 13-5 clear, having averaged 110 over eight legs.

World number seven Clayton stopped the rot to trail 16-6 but Aspinall, whose previous PDC win was the 2019 UK Open, clinched the biggest victory of his career with double five as he led 17-6.

Aspinall, who lost the Grand Slam and Grand Prix finals last year, collected the £200,000 winner's prize and became the 12th player to lift the title.

Earlier on Sunday, teenager Beau Greaves won the Women's World Matchplay at the first attempt.

The 19-year-old top seed, making her debut in the competition, cruised to a 6-1 victory against Japan's second seed Mikuru Suzuki.