Last updated on .From the section Darts

Peter Wright is ranked number two in the world

Two-time PDC world champion Peter Wright suffered a surprise first round exit in the New Zealand Darts Masters after losing 6-3 to truck driver Jonny Tata.

World number two Wright, 53, led 2-1 with a break of throw against 30-year-old qualifier Tata in Hamilton.

But New Zealand's Tata struck back to win four successive legs and, despite missing match darts in the eighth, held his nerve in the next leg with a fine 84 checkout to claim victory.

"It's an unreal feeling," said Tata.

"Even to compete against Peter Wright I was happy, so coming out on top is something magical."

Scotland's Wright was knocked in the second roundof the World Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens last month - surprisingly beaten 11-8 by Ryan Searle.