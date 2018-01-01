Disability Sport

Liverpool's Gomez out of Champions League final & World CupFootball
Skelhon wins World Championship silver
Former Paralympic champion Matt Skelhon wins silver for Great Britain at the World Shooting Para Sport Championships.
Britain's Crystal Lane-Wright completes a golden double at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Belgium.
Crystal Lane-Wright wins Britain's first gold on day two of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Belgium.
GB's Terry Bywater on aiming for Champions League success and why change is not coming quickly enough for wheelchair basketball.
Special Olympics Great Britain will send 129 athletes, taking part in 17 sports, to next year's World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.
Winter Paralympics
9-18 March, Pyeongchang, South Korea
England's John Smith wins silver in the T54 marathon at the Commonwealth Games ahead of team-mate Simon Lawson in bronze, with gold going to Australia's Kurt Fearnley.
Sean Pollard lost an arm in a shark attack and only saw snow for the first time in 2015 - now he has finished fifth and ninth at Pyeongchang 2018.
A BBC File on 4 programme asks if Paralympic sport is losing trust amid concerns about the classification system.
Nine months of cancer treatment, two surgeries, three weeks of training - Bibian Mentel-Spee's Winter Paralympic gold came against the odds.
Micky Yule is undaunted at the prospect of breaking his leg in competition in the Gold Coast, having done so during the build up to the Commonwealth Games.
Paralympic skier Chris Lloyd defied all expectations when he returned to the slopes after a rally car crash which left him paralysed from the neck down.
Listen to Baroness Grey-Thompson explain how the different Paralympic classifications work in just 90 seconds.
