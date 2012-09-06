Paralympics 2012: Kenny Allen eager for second chance in Rio

2012 Paralympics

Date: Wednesday, 29 August to Sunday, 9 September Coverage: Extensive daily coverage across 5 live, 5 live sports extra and the BBC Sport website

Norfolk archer Kenny Allen has set his sights on Rio 2016 after the "massive learning curve" of competing at his first Paralympics.

He missed out on a medal when Great Britain lost 206-193 to China on Wednesday with the team recurve bronze at stake.

"Obviously I'm gutted but I thought the boys and myself shot pretty well in tricky, blustery conditions," the 42-year-old told BBC Sport.

"I'd like to go to Rio - who wouldn't?"

Allen only took up archery five years ago but produced a Paralympic record score of 651 points in qualifying for the individual recurve - standing competition.

If there's one ethic we always work with, it's that we train as a team, shoot as a team, we win and lose as a team Kenny Allen

It therefore came as a disappointment when he was beaten by Turkey's Zafer Korkmaz at the last-16 stage.

He still had the team event to follow but after defeating Chinese Taipei 195-179, GB lost narrowly 197-190 to Korea in the semi-finals and were then beaten by China in their last chance to claim a medal.

"It's a massive learning curve, it's my first Paralympics, it's Phil's [Bottomley] first, but we can take away the experience and learn from it.

"China are no slouches when it comes to recurve archery, they've been on top of their game for a long time," said Allen.

"If there's one ethic we always work with, it's that we train as a team, shoot as a team, we win and lose as a team.

"We're not going to be pointing fingers, we don't do that, we just go back to the drawing board and work a bit harder."

Allen described the crowd support at the Royal Artillery Barracks as "phenomenal" and added: "To go home with a Paralympic record of my own is fantastic."