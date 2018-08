American Matt Stutzman has won silver in the archery competition at the Paralympic Games.

American Matt Stutzman, 30, taught himself how to shoot using his feet as a teenager so that he could go hunting with his father.

He told 5 live's Shelagh Fogarty about competing in his first Games.

To listen to other Radio 5 live interviews, please visit the Best Bits page.

This audio is available to UK listeners only