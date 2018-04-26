Disability sport calendar

British wheelchair tennis star Gordon Reid became the third Briton to finish 2016 as world number one, following fellow Scots Andy and Jamie Murray
BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2018.

*The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change.

MAY

17-19: Para-canoe World Cup, Hungary

25-27: IPC Athletics Grand Prix, Nottwil, Switzerland

25-29: World Para Powerlifting European Open Championships, France

28: Paratriathlon World Cup, Eton Dorney

28-3 Jun: Wheelchair Tennis World Team Cup, Apeldoorn, Netherlands

31-3 Jun: British Para-Swimming International Meet, Sheffield

JUNE

6-8: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Emmen, Netherlands

7-10: Para-Swimming World Series, Berlin

7-9: French Open, Roland Garros

7-17: IBSA Blind Football World Championships, Madrid, Spain

8-10: European Paracanoe Championships, Belgrade, Serbia

15-16: IPC Athletics Grand Prix, Paris, France

30: World Paratriathlon Series. Iseo, Italy

30-1 July: IPC Athletics Grand Prix, Berlin, Germany

JULY

5-9: Wheelchair Fencing World Cup, Warsaw, Poland

12-15: Wimbledon wheelchair tennis

16-19: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Baie-Comeau, Canada

17-22: British Open wheelchair tennis, Nottingham

27-29: World Paratriathlon Series, Edmonton, Canada

AUGUST

2-5: UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships, Maniago, Italy

5-10: World Wheelchair Rugby Championship, Sydney, Australia

11-19: European Para-Archery Championships, Pilsen, Czech Republic

12-19: World Boccia Championships, Liverpool

13-19: Para-Swimming European Championships, Dublin

16-26: World Wheelchair Basketball Championships, Hamburg

20-26: Para-Athletics European Championships, Berlin, Germany

22-25: Paracanoe World Championships, Montemor O Velho, Portugal

SEPTEMBER

9-16: World Rowing Championships, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

12-16: Paratriathlon World Championships, Gold Coast, Australia

17-23: Wheelchair Fencing European Championships, Terni, Italy

18-22: Para-Dressage Worlds, Tryon, North Carolina

OCTOBER

15-21: World Para Table Tennis Championships, Slovenia

30-4 Nov: European Para-Badminton Championships, Rodez, France

NOVEMBER

28-2 Dec: Wheelchair Tennis Singles Masters, Orlando, Florida

