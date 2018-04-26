Disability sport calendar

British wheelchair tennis star Gordon Reid in action

BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2018.

*The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change.

MAY

17-19: Para-canoe World Cup, Hungary

25-27: IPC Athletics Grand Prix, Nottwil, Switzerland

25-29: World Para Powerlifting European Open Championships, France

28: Paratriathlon World Cup, Eton Dorney

28-3 Jun: Wheelchair Tennis World Team Cup, Apeldoorn, Netherlands

31-3 Jun: British Para-Swimming International Meet, Sheffield

JUNE

6-8: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Emmen, Netherlands

7-10: Para-Swimming World Series, Berlin

7-9: French Open, Roland Garros

7-17: IBSA Blind Football World Championships, Madrid, Spain

8-10: European Paracanoe Championships, Belgrade, Serbia

15-16: IPC Athletics Grand Prix, Paris, France

30: World Paratriathlon Series. Iseo, Italy

30-1 July: IPC Athletics Grand Prix, Berlin, Germany

JULY

5-9: Wheelchair Fencing World Cup, Warsaw, Poland

12-15: Wimbledon wheelchair tennis

16-19: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Baie-Comeau, Canada

17-22: British Open wheelchair tennis, Nottingham

27-29: World Paratriathlon Series, Edmonton, Canada

AUGUST

2-5: UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships, Maniago, Italy

5-10: World Wheelchair Rugby Championship, Sydney, Australia

11-19: European Para-Archery Championships, Pilsen, Czech Republic

12-19: World Boccia Championships, Liverpool

13-19: Para-Swimming European Championships, Dublin

16-26: World Wheelchair Basketball Championships, Hamburg

20-26: Para-Athletics European Championships, Berlin, Germany

22-25: Paracanoe World Championships, Montemor O Velho, Portugal

SEPTEMBER

9-16: World Rowing Championships, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

12-16: Paratriathlon World Championships, Gold Coast, Australia

17-23: Wheelchair Fencing European Championships, Terni, Italy

18-22: Para-Dressage Worlds, Tryon, North Carolina

OCTOBER

15-21: World Para Table Tennis Championships, Slovenia

30-4 Nov: European Para-Badminton Championships, Rodez, France

NOVEMBER

28-2 Dec: Wheelchair Tennis Singles Masters, Orlando, Florida