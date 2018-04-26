Disability sport calendar
BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2018.
*The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change.
MAY
17-19: Para-canoe World Cup, Hungary
25-27: IPC Athletics Grand Prix, Nottwil, Switzerland
25-29: World Para Powerlifting European Open Championships, France
28: Paratriathlon World Cup, Eton Dorney
28-3 Jun: Wheelchair Tennis World Team Cup, Apeldoorn, Netherlands
31-3 Jun: British Para-Swimming International Meet, Sheffield
JUNE
6-8: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Emmen, Netherlands
7-10: Para-Swimming World Series, Berlin
7-9: French Open, Roland Garros
7-17: IBSA Blind Football World Championships, Madrid, Spain
8-10: European Paracanoe Championships, Belgrade, Serbia
15-16: IPC Athletics Grand Prix, Paris, France
30: World Paratriathlon Series. Iseo, Italy
30-1 July: IPC Athletics Grand Prix, Berlin, Germany
JULY
5-9: Wheelchair Fencing World Cup, Warsaw, Poland
12-15: Wimbledon wheelchair tennis
16-19: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Baie-Comeau, Canada
17-22: British Open wheelchair tennis, Nottingham
27-29: World Paratriathlon Series, Edmonton, Canada
AUGUST
2-5: UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships, Maniago, Italy
5-10: World Wheelchair Rugby Championship, Sydney, Australia
11-19: European Para-Archery Championships, Pilsen, Czech Republic
12-19: World Boccia Championships, Liverpool
13-19: Para-Swimming European Championships, Dublin
16-26: World Wheelchair Basketball Championships, Hamburg
20-26: Para-Athletics European Championships, Berlin, Germany
22-25: Paracanoe World Championships, Montemor O Velho, Portugal
SEPTEMBER
9-16: World Rowing Championships, Plovdiv, Bulgaria
12-16: Paratriathlon World Championships, Gold Coast, Australia
17-23: Wheelchair Fencing European Championships, Terni, Italy
18-22: Para-Dressage Worlds, Tryon, North Carolina
OCTOBER
15-21: World Para Table Tennis Championships, Slovenia
30-4 Nov: European Para-Badminton Championships, Rodez, France
NOVEMBER
28-2 Dec: Wheelchair Tennis Singles Masters, Orlando, Florida