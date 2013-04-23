Britain win four medals at World Cup in Poland

Britain's disability shooters won four medals at the Shooting World Cup in Poland.

Matt Skelhon took silver in the R3 10m air rifle prone mixed SH1 in Britain's first international competition since the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

Former wheelchair basketball Paralympian Ann Wild won bronze in the women's P2 10m air pistol.

Britain claimed silver in the team R4 10m air rifle standing mixed SH2 and bronze in the R5 air rifle prone SH2.

"I am really pleased with Matt and Ann's performances, especially as this is the first international medal for Ann Wild," said team manager and head coach Pasan Kularatne.

Teenager Tim Jeffery teamed up with Rob McLeary and James Bevis to take bronze in the R5 air rifle prone SH2.

"This is just his second international event and his first competition out of the UK," said Kularatne. "He is only 17 years old and has great future ahead of him in shooting."

Peterborough's Skelhon, 28, is a gold medallist in the mixed-sex prone air rifle from the 2008 Beijing Paralympics.