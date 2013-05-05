Paralympic champion Aled Davies breaks F42 shot world record

Paralympic gold medallist Aled Davies broke his own world record for the F42 shot with a throw of 14.68m in Bedford.

The 21-year-old Welshman was representing Cardiff Met at the British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) Outdoor Athletics Championships.

Davies, from Bridgend, won gold in the F42 discus at the London 2012 Paralympics.

"I am over the moon and excited to see how much further I can go as the season kicks on," he told the BUCS website.

"The atmosphere in the team was superb and I am very grateful for the help and assistance that Cardiff Met has shown me throughout my whole time at university."

Davies's major focus this year will be the IPC World Athletics Championships in Lyon in June.