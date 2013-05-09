Paralympian Will Bayley takes gold at Slovenian Open

Paralympic silver medallist Will Bayley won his second gold medal of 2013 with victory at the Slovenian Open table tennis tournament.

Bayley, who regained the world number one ranking after winning in Italy earlier this season, beat Egyptian Sayed Youssef 11-6 14-12 12-10.

The 25-year-old said: "I can take confidence from coming through close matches when I'm not playing well."

Britain's Rob Davies and Kim Daybell took bronze in their respective events.

Bayley saved five set points in the final to win the Class 7 category as he continues his preparations for the European Championships, in Italy from 29 September to 5 October.