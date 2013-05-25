Great CityGames: Jonnie Peacock wins on injury return

Media playback is not supported on this device Peacock shines in Manchester

Paralympic T44 100m champion Jonnie Peacock won on his return from injury at the Great CityGames Manchester.

The 19-year-old was quick from the blocks before slowing to clock a time of 11.46 seconds to beat American Blake Leeper.

Peacock has not raced since undergoing ankle surgery after taking 100m gold at the Paralympics last September.

Men's IPC 100m result (T43/44) 1 Jonnie Peacock (GBR) 11.46

2 Blake Leeper (USA) - 11.74

3 David Prince (USA) - 11.75

"I haven't been in training very long and at the end you could see that," Peacock told BBC Sport.

Peacock overcame three rivals into a stiff headwind which slowed times in other events on the day as athletes competed on the streets of central Manchester.

Leading from start to finish in the T43/44 race, Peacock was never in danger and finished clear of Leeper (11.74) and David Prince (11.75).

The winning time is the Brit's slowest since 2011, but Peacock admits his comeback from injury is in its early stages.

He added: "The first 60 metres was all right but there's a lot to work on.

"I love competing in front of the British public, it's always special. It's my first time competing in the middle of a street and it's totally different."