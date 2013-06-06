French Open: Gordon Reid loses out in semi-finals
-
- From the section Disability Sport
Britain's top men's wheelchair tennis player Gordon Reid was unable to reach the final in his first Grand Slam singles event, losing in the French Open semi-finals at Roland Garros.
The Scot, ranked world number six, was beaten 6-3 6-4 by French world number two Stephane Houdet.
Houdet will now face the top-ranked Shingo Kunieda of Japan in the final.
Reid still has a chance of success in Friday's doubles final along with partner Ronald Vink.
The Briton was broken twice in the opening set and was 4-1 down in the second against the home favourite before battling back to level the set at 4-4.
However, Houdet held to go 5-4 up and, despite saving two match points, Reid was broken again as Houdet wrapped up the win.