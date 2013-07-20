Gordon Reid beaten in British Wheelchair Tennis Open semis

Scotland's Gordon Reid lost to world number two Stephane Houdet as home hopes ended in the men's singles at the British Wheelchair Tennis Open.

Reid, 21, went down 6-2 5-7 6-1 in Nottingham as Houdet progressed to a final against Belgian Joachim Gerard.

South Africa's Lucas Sithole beat top seed David Wagner 7-5 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 to win the men's quad division title.

Germany's Sabine Ellerbrock battled past Aniek Van Koot of the Netherlands 0-6 6-2 7-5 in the women's quad final.

Sithole became the first player from Africa to win a Super Series event, and said: "It's an incredible feeling and I'm very proud to be the first African to do it.

"Hopefully it inspires other wheelchair tennis players in Africa to keep working hard.

"It was a big relief to have won as he fought hard and now I have to focus on building on this performance ahead of the US Open in September."