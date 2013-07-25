Scott Jones, 15, breaks shot put world record to win gold

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Not normal to be champion at 15'

IPC Athletics World Championships

Venue: Parilly Stadium, Lyon Date: 20-28 July Coverage: Daily coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra, reports on BBC Sport website

Teenager Scott Jones claimed a shock gold medal - and a world record - at the IPC World Athletics Championships.

Competing in his first major international tournament, the 15-year-old from Cheltenham became Britain's 11th champion in Lyon with a throw of 13.38m to win the F34 shot put.

The youngster beat Russian Alexander El'min by 59cm.

I didn't know what to do when I won. I wasn't under pressure because nobody had heard of me Scott Jones

Holly Neil (F41 discus) and Georgina Oliver (T54 100m) each won bronze, extending Britain's medal haul to 23.

"I knew I could go over 12m but I didn't expect to throw a world record and beat the previous holder," said Jones, who suffered a stroke two years ago that affected the right side of his body.

His previous personal best was 11.09m, but Jones, the youngest member of the field by seven years, improved over his six throws.

"I thought the world-record holder would beat me, but he didn't and then the silver medallist from London didn't get past me either," said Jones.

"I didn't know what to do when I won. I wasn't under pressure cbecause nobody had heard of me. I was using it as experience but seeing Sophie Hahn win the 100m made me think I could do it."

Jones, who sits his GCSEs next year, was involved in able-bodied athletics at Cheltenham Harriers before suffering a stroke aged 12.

He began throwing again and was spotted by the British Athletics Parallel Success programme, narrowly missing out on a place in the GB team for the London Paralympics last year.

Earlier this year, he suffered another stroke and now competes from a wheelchair.

"It was important to get back into athletics and I find throwing the shot put relaxes me," he said. "I use it as a bit of anger management because you can throw as hard as you want and it doesn't affect your performance."

Wheelchair racer Oliver finished fourth in the T54 100m but was promoted from fourth after Chinese racer Wenjun Liu was disqualified.

The race was won by American Tatyana McFadden, who has now won five gold medals this week.

Neill, competing in her first major championship, was thrilled to win bronze in the F41 discus.

"I came out here wanting a top-five place, so to win a medal is more than I could have expected," she said.

"The distance isn't my best of the year, but a medal is a medal and I can't complain. I was nervous, but I held it together and I did what I had to do."

Paralympic T53 100m champion Mickey Bushell qualified for Friday's final, but the 23-year-old, who finished second in his semi-final behind Canada's Brent Lakatos, is still struggling with a shoulder injury that forced him to withdraw from the 200m and 400m events.