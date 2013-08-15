IPC World Swimming: Ollie Hynd and Matt Walker win golds

Media playback is not supported on this device Bothers relish one-two in worlds

IPC Swimming World Championships

Venue: Parc Jean Drapeau Aquatic Complex, Montreal Date: Monday 12 to Sunday 18 August Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live, reports on BBC Sport website; Live streaming on IPC Swimming website

Ollie Hynd and Matt Walker both won gold as Great Britain took their medal count to 30 at the IPC World Swimming Championships in Montreal.

Hynd claimed his second gold as he beat older brother Sam into second in the S8 400m freestyle on day three.

Walker won the S7 50m freestyle, just 0.03 seconds ahead of fellow Briton Josef Craig, who took silver.

"It's been a great year - I got married in February and I'm a world champion again," Walker told BBC Sport.

The 35-year-old, whose father died three months before he won bronze in the same event at the London 2012 Paralympics, celebrated the 10th world medal of his career.

"Last year was such a tough year emotionally for me," said Walker, who carried the GB flag at the opening ceremony in Canada.

"Last year I didn't get to hear my national anthem and today I did.

Analysis "Ollie Hynd proved his form and fitness by taking the 400m freestyle world title, less than 24 hours after winning the gold in the medley. Ollie had a clear goal in his mind to beat Yinan Wang, who won gold at London 2012. But he was also chasing his older brother Sam's world record, which he missed by just over a second. "Sam took silver and didn't seem too bothered about being beaten by his younger brother, knowing that his word record was still intact. I'm sure this sibling rivalry is set to continue for years to come."

"Going into that race tonight, I took it steady through the first 25 and then kicked like hell to the wall and it got me there."

Gold and silver for Ollie and Sam Hynd came a year after they took silver and bronze behind China's Yinan Wang at the Paralympics.

"I had unfinished business from London," said Ollie. "Coming so close, it hurt so much and I wanted to put it right."

Harriet Lee, who suffered a fit after the morning heats, won silver in her favoured SB9 100m breaststroke.

The 22-year-old, the 2010 world champion and London 2012 bronze medallist, clocked a British record of 1:18.88 to beat Paralympic champion Khrystyna Yurchenko into second by 0.01 seconds. New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe took gold.

"It has been a tough few months for me and I didn't know if I would even make the race," Lee told BBC Sport.

"I have a condition which causes me to suffer fits and pass out, and I had a fit after the heats, so I'm really pleased to have come out with a medal."

There were also silvers for Andrew Mullen (S5 50m backstroke) and Susie Rodgers (S7 50m freestyle), while Jessica-Jane Applegate edged out Chloe Davies for bronze in the S14 100m backstroke and Aaron Moores won bronze in the S14 100m backstroke.

Ellie Simmonds took S6 50m freestyle bronze after race winner Tanja Groepper of Germany was disqualified for a false start.

Simmonds, who won gold in the S6 400m freestyle on day one, initially missed out on a medal when she finished fourth in the 50m in 36.44 secs.

"I expected to go a bit faster, but to have heard the news that I had won bronze, I am really happy," she said. "I'm not a sprinter so the 50m is a bonus for me."