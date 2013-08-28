Para-cycling: GB tandem pair target World Championships gold

New tandem pairing Lora Turnham and Corrine Hall are hoping to continue GB's success at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships which start in Quebec on Thursday.

The duo will be joined in Canada by multiple world and Paralympic champions Darren Kenny and David Stone.

Sarah Storey was due to compete but withdrew after the birth of her daughter Louisa in June.

GB team schedule Thursday 29 Aug - David Stone (T1/2 time trial)

- David Stone (T1/2 time trial) Friday 30 Aug - Darren Kenny (C1-3 time trial), Corrine Hall & Lora Turnham (B/VI time trial)

- Darren Kenny (C1-3 time trial), Corrine Hall & Lora Turnham (B/VI time trial) Saturday 31 Aug - David Stone (T1/2 road race)

- David Stone (T1/2 road race) Sunday 1 Sept - Darren Kenny (C1-3 road race), Corrine Hall & Lora Turnham (B/VI road race)

"This is the one you train for all year," Turnham told BBC Sport.

"It is the one I would really like to do well in and our future funding is based on how we do here.

"I've been glad to have something big to focus on this year because my Paralympics didn't go too well and I've been able to use that as a bit of a driving force to push me harder this year."

Turnham rode with Fiona Duncan in London, finishing seventh in the time trial and eighth in the road race - but in Canada she will be riding with Hall, who joined the squad earlier this year.

The 22-year-old was part of the Olympic development squad two years ago and the pair have already won the Tandem Tour of Belgium in May before claiming wins in both the road race and time trial at the World Cup race in Segovia, Spain the following month.

They also warmed up for the Worlds with victory in the road race at the final World Cup race of the season in Canada on Friday.

"I've not found it too difficult to ride with a new pilot," said Turnham, who lost her sight aged five, leaving her with only light perception.

Darren Kenny is also part of the GB team

"When we got on the bike we clicked straight away. We've done well in our events so far - but everyone goes to the Worlds in good form and you don't know where people are in their training earlier in the season.

"Someone new can also come along and surprise you."

However, the pair will not have to face one of their big rivals in Canada with home favourites Robbi Weldon and Emilie Roy ruled out after suffering fractures when they were hit by a car on a training ride last week.

Hall admits that it has been a steep learning curve to get to grips with tandem riding.

"I knew it would be different but I didn't realise how different it would be," she said.

"Everything you take for granted on a solo bike is different on a tandem when you have someone on the back - things like getting out of the saddle and cornering and being in sync all the time.

"It's the best thing I could ever have done and I know we would both like to bring a World Championship jersey back with us."