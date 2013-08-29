Jonnie Peacock cannot 'get away with mistakes'

Paralympic gold medallist Jonnie Peacock has said he will have to stop "messing up" if he is to keep ahead of his rivals.

The 20-year-old won the 100m T44 world title in July, but Alan Oliveira and Richard Browne have both gone quicker than him this year.

"A year ago I could get away with mistakes," Cambridgeshire's Peacock told BBC Look East.

Quickest 100m T43/T44 times Alan Oliveira (Bra) - 10.67 seconds, 28 July 2013

Richard Browne (USA) - 10.75, 28 July 2012

Jonnie Peacock (GB) - 10.84, 28 July 2012

"We're finally fixing things - they're putting me under pressure to do that."

Shorty after winning gold at the World Championships in Lyon, Peacock was beaten at by American Browne, who ran a world record time of 10.75 seconds.

Brazilian Oliveira, whose double-amputee T43 category is combined in races with the T44, ran 10.57, while Peacock improved his British mark to 10.84.

Peacock, who rose to prominence with his gold medal performance in the Olympic Stadium last year, believes more training time with coach Steve Fudge, particularly after undergoing an ankle operation in the winter, will make him quicker.

"I'm going to get better year on year and I've only had a few months training this year," he said.

"We haven't seen what I'm capable of this year. I've messed it up in pretty much every race I've got in. Luckily I did just enough to scrape the gold in Lyon.

"Getting beat in London was annoying. It was actually the fist time I was beaten in two years. It was what I needed to give me that fire back.

"A year ago you could win most races with 11 seconds. Now you've got to go 10.80 and in the future 10.70 I think."