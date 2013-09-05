Paralympic archer Danielle Brown rules out Rio 2016 Olympic bid

Paralympic archery champion Danielle Brown rules out a bid for the Rio Olympics.

British two-time Paralympic champion Danielle Brown has ruled out attempting to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 25-year-old claimed her maiden able-bodied national title on Sunday and won team gold with England at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

But to qualify for Rio, Brown would have to switch from her favoured compound bow to the recurve, something she will "absolutely not" do.

Media playback is not supported on this device Paralympian Danielle Brown wins able-bodied national title

"I love shooting the compound and think I still have a lot to give," she added.

"Paralympic sport is my job and I have to go out there and perform well, so that's the main thing."

Brown's stance is backed by ArcheryGB Paralympic head coach Michael Peart, a former world number two in the compound who swapped to recurve in 2001 but was never able to reach the same heights before his retirement earlier this year.

"Going to recurve would be a major change and it would take many years of training to go from the top of one [discipline] to the top of another. I tried, and in 10 years I never got there," Peart, who narrowly missed out on selection for London 2012, told BBC Sport.

"I think she has to concentrate on trying to maintain this Paralympic success and build on that stockpile of gold medals."

Recurve vs compound bow The Olympic recurve bow is in many ways similar in look to a traditional longbow, where power and accuracy are generated exclusively by the archer

is in many ways similar in look to a traditional longbow, where power and accuracy are generated exclusively by the archer The non-Olympic compound bow is much more technical and uses levers to reduce the need for archers to hold the taut ahead of release

Brown will not be able to add to the team title she won at the 2010 Commonwealths in Delhi at Glasgow 2014 after archery was left out of the programme.

"It's pretty tough knowing that archery isn't going to be in Glasgow because I had such a great time in India and it was one of my first major able-bodied events," she told BBC Sport.

"It's a big shame, but I think it's one of those cases where you have to focus on what you can do rather than what you can't."

Brown is preparing to compete in both the able-bodied World Championships in Antalya, Turkey (29 September-6 October) and Para-archery Worlds in Bangkok, Thailand (1-7 November).

Long-term, though, her focus is on further success in 2016.

"I'm aiming for Rio and it should be amazing," she said. "It'll be my third Paralympics and hopefully third gold medal."