Gordon Reid and Andy Lapthorne win Nottingham titles

Gordon Reid and Andy Lapthorne both enjoyed success at the Nottingham Indoor Wheelchair Tennis tournament.

World number four Reid won his second men's singles title in three years, while fellow Briton Lapthorne retained his quad singles crown.

Reid defeated Dutch top seed and world number three Maikel Scheffers - who he lost to in last year's final - 6-3 6-3.

Lapthorne was a comfortable 6-2 6-1 winner over another Briton, Antony Cotterill.

"I'm really happy and delighted to regain the title," said Reid, who won his second successive ITF 1 Series title.

"You're not going to play your best tennis all the time and I'm pleased with how I got the job done. It has given me lots of confidence going into next month's Masters."

Lapthorne, who won quad doubles silver with Peter Norfolk at London 2012 Olympics, said: "It's always nice to come back to Nottingham and I'm delighted to win this title for the second year in a row.

"The ranking points are very useful going into 2014 and this is great preparation for the Masters."

Dutch world number three Jiske Griffioen won her second successive women's singles title by beating Sabine Ellerbrock of Germany 6-1 6-1, while Britain's Lucy Shuker and Jordanne Whiley regained the women's doubles title.