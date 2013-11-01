Danielle Brown aims for fourth title at Para-archery Worlds

Media playback is not supported on this device The inspirational Briton, who picked up Paralympic gold in London, says archery helped her overcome medical setbacks as a youngster.

Britain's Danielle Brown will be hoping to add to her list of honours at the World Para-archery Championships which start on Saturday in Thailand.

The 25-year-old double Paralympic champion will be chasing her fourth consecutive world compound title.

This year, Brown won her first able-bodied British national title and competed at the World Championships.

"If I shoot to my ability I can come away with gold - but I can't be complacent," she told BBC Sport.

"It is a case of going there and making good shots and doing what I have been working on all year and hopefully everything will fall into place. It will be tough, but enjoyable as well.

"There is a lot of pressure on me as defending champion but not as much as there was in London. I wanted that gold so badly and I was so nervous when I was competing."

Brown's World Championship record Won individual compound gold and team compound gold at the 2007 and 2009 World Para-Archery Championships

Won individual compound gold, team compound gold and mixed team gold at the 2011 Worlds

Brown's biggest challenge could come from team-mate Mel Clarke, who won silver in London, and the pair are part of a 10-strong GB team for the championships which also includes Beijing gold medallist John Stubbs, Richard Hennahane, Kenny Allen, Frank Maguire, John Cavanagh, Phillip Bottomley, Paul Browne and Sharon Vennard.

As well as the individual competition, Brown is hoping to team up with Stubbs in the mixed team competition which is now part of the Paralympic archery programme.

Brown, who has Complex Regional Pain Syndrome - which gives her chronic pain in her feet - admits that although the pain has an impact on her concentration, the sport helps her to focus on shooting her next arrow and not on her condition.

The Leicester University law graduate has already enjoyed a successful 2013. Her title at the ArcheryGB National Series finals in Nottingham was followed by a trip to Turkey as part of the GB team at the World Championships, where she missed out on a medal in the team compound event with Rikki Bingham and Andrea Gales after a play-off defeat by France.

However, Brown is hoping to use that experience in Thailand with qualifying starting on Saturday and the finals taking place on Thursday.

"Earlier this year we got a new head coach, Michael Peart, who changed my technique so it has been a frustrating year at times - but winning at the National Series gave me the confidence boost I needed for the Worlds," she said.

"To compete at my first able-bodied World Championships was amazing and I got to shoot on the finals field and I don't think I let myself down.

"I love competing and to have the chance to do that in able-bodied and Paralympic competition is great. But I never see myself as being disadvantaged by having a disability and I don't consider my disability when I am shooting.

"I'm focusing on what I can do rather than what I can't do. If I thought about what I can't do it would affect my life negatively."