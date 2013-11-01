Graeme Smith secures Para-Swimming national coach position

From the section

Graeme Smith, the former manager of double Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington, has been appointed as British Para-Swimming's national coach.

Smith, a 1500m bronze medallist at the 1996 Olympics, has also managed Olympian Keri-Ann Payne and Paralympic gold medallist Richard Whitehead.

He will start work alongside head coach Rob Greenwood on 11 November.

"You don't win an Olympic medal without a performance mindset and he will add a great mentality," Greenwood said.