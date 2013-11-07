Great Britain win two silvers in Para Archery World Championships finale

Great Britain won two silvers and a bronze on the final day of the Para Archery World Championships in Bangkok.

It gave them an overall tally of two gold medals, three silver and two bronze in the biennial event.

Double Para World Champion John Stubbs and double-Paralympic gold medallist Danielle Brown lost 145-142 to Turkey in the Mixed Team Compound final.

Paul Browne took silver in the Recurve Men's W2 Individual competition and helped claim bronze in the team event.