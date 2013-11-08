Gordon Reid & Andy Lapthorne suffer Singles Masters losses

British wheelchair tennis duo Gordon Reid and Andy Lapthorne both missed out on the final stages at the end of season Singles Masters.

Fourth seed Reid saw his hopes of a men's singles semi-final place end in California after a 4-6 7-5 6-4 loss to Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez.

The Scot needed to beat his rival, ranked one place below him, to advance.

Lapthorne lost to South Africa's Lucas Sithole in his final quad singles round-robin match.

Sithole won 7-5 6-1 to set up a final meeting with top seed David Wagner of the USA.

Reid had got his campaign off to a good start on Tuesday with a 6-1 6-2 win over France's Nicolas Peifer, but suffered a heavy defeat to world number one Shingo Kunieda of Japan in his second match.

He had been hoping to become the first Briton to reach the men's semi-finals at the event.

However, Reid and his partner Stephane Houdet of France made a promising start to their Doubles Masters campaign with a 6-0 6-1 win over Japan's Satoshi Saida and Sanada Takashi.

Later on Friday in the women's singles, Jordanne Whiley, who still has a chance of reaching the semi-finals, takes on compatriot Lucy Shuker, needing a victory to have any chance of progressing.