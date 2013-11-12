Archery: Mel Clarke says GB's world championships 'phenomenal'

London 2012 Paralympic archery medallist Mel Clarke has called Britain's best-ever performance at a world championships "phenomenal."

behind second-placed Danielle Brown in Bangkok, as GB claimed seven medals.

"It's the most successful world championships Britain have had and the highest medal count in the field, which is great," she told BBC Radio Norfolk.

GB at 2013 world championships John Stubbs - compound gold

Men's compound team - gold

Mixed pair - silver

Paul Browne - recurve silver

Men's recurve team - bronze

Danielle Brown - compound silver

Mel Clarke - compound bronze

"10 athletes went out and to come back with seven medals is phenomenal."

Norwich's Clarke won silver at London 2012 and bronze in Beijing four years earlier and was part of Britain's world championship winning team in 2009.

She is more than a decade into her career but is eager to continue past the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016.

"This is my 11th year of competing for Great Britain. I think I'm on track for Rio," she said.

"I've done well this year. I've had some significant changes and some success - it's put me in good stead.

"I'm looking forward to a break now and going into next year all guns blazing."