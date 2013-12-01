Paralympic champion Dame Sarah Storey secures her first win as a mum at the Paracycling International Cup in Newport.

The 11-time gold medallist, who gave birth to daughter Louisa in June, won the 3km pursuit, lapping her opponent American Jennifer Schuble in the process.

She won in a time of three minutes 45.406 seconds, well outside her world record set at London 2012, but quick enough to have won her gold at that event.