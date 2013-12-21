Para-cycling Track Worlds: Mexico agrees to host in 2014

Para-cycling will have a Track World Championships in Mexico in April 2014, in addition to the Road Worlds already scheduled for August in the USA.

Riders, including Britain's Jody Cundy, had been highly critical of the absence of major track events from the calendar since the London Paralympics.

"Finally something to train for. Mexico, the saviours of Track Cycling!" Cundy tweeted.

The event will take place at altitude in Aguascalientes from 10-13 April.

The velodrome also hosted a leg of the Track World Cup in December for the second year in a row.

Brian Cookson, president of cycling's governing body the UCI, said: "With the Para-cycling Road World Championships already awarded to Greenville in the USA in August, I am delighted to say that we have now a full, robust and exciting calendar for para-cycling in 2014.

"We had several organisers interested in hosting the 2014 Para-cycling Track World Championships and I would like to thank them all."

After the success of London 2012, there was widespread frustration that the next scheduled track event for the world's leading para-cyclists would be the Rio Games in 2016 and there had been discussions with the UCI to get a World Championships secured.

At London 2012, GB won 15 medals in the track events - five gold, seven silver and three bronzes.

But last month Cundy said the sport had gone from the spotlight into "the dark ages".

"No-one's stepped forward to put any events on because the fees are too expensive, and there doesn't seem anyone willing to organise it," he said.

"Knowing you've got no races, you've got to set your own goals - like a personal best in training - but it's not as motivating as riding for a medal or a jersey."