Paralympic skier Kelly Gallagher wins second World Cup gold

Paralympic skier Kelly Gallagher has secured a second gold medal at the World Cup in Canada.

The visually-impaired skier from County Down won the giant slalom to follow Saturday's super-combined victory.

It is massive boost for Gallagher and her English guide Charlotte Evans ahead of the Sochi Games.

Gallagher, who won four medals at last month's World Skiing Championships, has stated her aim to become Britain's first Paralympic gold medal winner.

The Co Down woman also competed at the Vancouver Games in 2010.

Kelly Gallagher was out for six months in 2013 recovering from hip surgery.

The British duo were fastest in both runs of the giant slalom to finish with an overall time of 2:13.28.

For the second day in a row, Russian world champion Alexandra Frantseva and guide Pavel Zabotin (2:18.26) had to settle for second place whilst Friday's downhill winner Melissa Perrine of Australia and guide Andrew Bor (2:21.51) took third.

Evans said: "The first run, I personally was out of control. Kelly was having a great time behind me, but I was struggling.

"That second run was a lot better and we made good time. It feels great, it's good fun and we're working extremely hard, so it's starting to pay off and it's nice to see.

"I think we've still got a process of where we're going and what we're doing with it, so we just need to stick with our goals and keep working hard."

The super-combined success at Panorama on Sunday, which followed a second-placed finish in Friday's downhill, was Gallagher's first World Cup victory of the season alongside Evans.

The GB pair only returned to full-time competition in December, with Gallagher spending the previous six months off the slopes recovering from hip surgery.

The British team for the Sochi Winter Paralympics, which begin on 7 March in Russia, will be named on 23 January.