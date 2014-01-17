Gordon Reid & Lucy Shuker into Melbourne Open semi-finals

British wheelchair tennis players Gordon Reid and Lucy Shuker have both reached the Melbourne Open semi-finals as they continue their build-up to next week's Australian Open.

Reid, who won his first Super Series title in Sydney on Tuesday, beat Japan's Takuya Miki 6-2 2-6 6-1.

Shuker defeated fourth seed Marjolein Buis of the Netherlands 7-6 6-4.

However, fellow Briton Jordanne Whiley was beaten 6-1 6-2 by another Dutch player, third seed Jiske Griffioen.

Reid, who is the third seed in Melbourne, will now face world number one Shingo Kunieda of Japan in Saturday's last four hoping for a second semi-final victory over the world number one in the space of a week.

"Into the semis at the Melbourne Open winning today in 3 sets. Get another crack at the world no.1 tomorrow!," the Scot tweeted afterwards

Shuker will meet Belgian top seed Sabine Ellerbrock on Saturday for a place in the final, while Andy Lapthorne and Jamie Burdekin will be in action in the quad singles semi-finals.