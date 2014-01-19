Gordon Reid wins Melbourne Open doubles title

British wheelchair tennis player Gordon Reid and his Dutch partner Maikel Scheffers won their second tournament of 2014 at the Melbourne Open.

The top-seeded pair beat second seeds Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina and Michael Jeremiasz of France 7-5 7-5.

But fellow Britons Andy Lapthorne and Lucy Shuker lost their respective singles finals.

All three Britons, plus Jordanne Whiley, will be in action at the Australian Open from Wednesday.

Lapthorne had his chances against world number two Lucas Sithole of South Africa in the quad singles final but lost 6-4 5-7 7-6 (7-5).

"Tough one to lose but a decent preparation for Aussie Open," Lapthorne later tweeted.

Shuker, the world number eight, found world number three Yui Kamiji too good in the women's singles decider, with the Japanese player winning 6-1 6-4 for her second tournament win of the year.