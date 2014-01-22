Jordanne Whiley wins first Grand Slam singles match

Briton Jordanne Whiley won her first Grand Slam singles match with victory in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The world number seven beat former world number two Sharon Walraven of the Netherlands 6-3 6-3 and will meet top seed Sabine Ellerbrock in the semis.

"I was so nervous but I did what I had to do to win," the Paralympic doubles bronze medallist said afterwards.

There were singles defeats for fellow Britons Lucy Shuker, Gordon Reid and Andy Lapthorne.

Reid found world number one Shingo Kunieda too strong in the men's singles, losing 7-5 6-2.

The Scot, who moved up to number three in the world in this week's rankings, had the misfortune to be drawn against his Japanese rival in the last eight and although he had chances to take the first set, Kunieda won it and went on to dominate the second set.

Shuker failed in her bid to join Whiley in the semi-finals after losing 6-1 6-2 to another Dutch player Jiske Griffioen while Lapthorne's opening quad singles round-robin match ended up in a 6-4 6-2 loss at the hands of South Africa's Lucas Sithole.