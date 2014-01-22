Sports apply for 2020 Tokyo Paralympic inclusion

The International Paralympic Committee says six sports and three disciplines have applied to be part of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The six sports to apply are Para-badminton, Para-taekwondo, powerchair football, electric wheelchair hockey, amputee football and 3-on-3 intellectually impaired basketball.

Sailing have applied to include one-person multi-hull and blind match racing to their schedule while wheelchair basketball want to add a 3-on-3 event.

The IPC Governing Board will meet in Russia in early March to check which of the sports and disciplines meet the minimum criteria for inclusion in the Games.

The board will decide in October which sports will make up the 2020 Games programme.

There were 20 sports on the summer Games programme at London 2012, and para-canoe and para-triathlon will both make their Games debut in Rio.